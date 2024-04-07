Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,208 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 657,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,018. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

