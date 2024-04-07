Brokerages Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) PT at $26.44

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other Upstart news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $45,923.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,865.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $45,923.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,865.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $46,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,377.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,809. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4,153.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 56.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. Upstart has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative net margin of 46.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

