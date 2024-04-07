Fifth Third Bancorp’s (FITB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,189,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,903 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $73,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

