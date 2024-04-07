The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 526.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $157.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.95. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

