Brokerages Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price at $22.43

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

In other news, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $41,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $115,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,176.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $41,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,041 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

