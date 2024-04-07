Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,500 ($18.83) to GBX 1,200 ($15.06) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

BRBY opened at GBX 1,159.50 ($14.56) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,264.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,470.65. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,656 ($33.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 974.37, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

