Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,500 ($18.83) to GBX 1,200 ($15.06) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Burberry Group Stock Performance
BRBY opened at GBX 1,159.50 ($14.56) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,264.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,470.65. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,656 ($33.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 974.37, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14.
About Burberry Group
