KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.11.

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get KB Home alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KB Home

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,449,883.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.36. KB Home has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 10.88%.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.