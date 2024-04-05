Nilsine Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16,963.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 597,109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $2,127,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,523. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

