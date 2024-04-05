ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,812,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 6,359,448 shares.The stock last traded at $25.72 and had previously closed at $25.63.

ICICI Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ICICI Bank

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 114.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.