Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.23

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 42334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Orex Minerals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Orex Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orex Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orex Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.