RH (NYSE:RH) Trading Down 2.8%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $298.61 and last traded at $301.88. 309,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 639,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.15.

RH Stock Down 3.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RH will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RH

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Stories

