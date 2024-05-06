Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.59

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.59 and last traded at $49.59, with a volume of 141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $590,000.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

