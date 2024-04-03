Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Increased by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 16.7% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $442.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,082,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,624,859. The business’s 50-day moving average is $435.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.79. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

