Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Moderna were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Moderna
In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,021 shares of company stock worth $6,847,342 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Moderna Stock Performance
MRNA opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $163.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.27.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
