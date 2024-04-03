Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Update

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,080,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the February 29th total of 17,210,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 1.4 %

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is -292.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

