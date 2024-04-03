Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 48,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 384,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $71.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.4473 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

See Also

