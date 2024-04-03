Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) CEO Gregg J. Felton Buys 12,500 Shares

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Altus Power Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $746.09 million, a PE ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMPS
Altus Power Company Profile
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Altus Power
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- What does consumer price index measure?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.