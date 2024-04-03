Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) CEO Gregg J. Felton Buys 12,500 Shares

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Altus Power Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $746.09 million, a PE ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

