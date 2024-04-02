Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,090.76.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.9 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $9.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,140.21. The stock had a trading volume of 322,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $851.22 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,076.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $993.36.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

