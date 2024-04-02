Private Ocean LLC Acquires 190 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.86. The stock has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

