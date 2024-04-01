Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.19

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.19 and last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 92908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.
Compass Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75.
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
