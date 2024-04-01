Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for 2.5% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE XYL traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.64. 695,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,940. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $130.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

