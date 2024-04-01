4,160 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,388. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

