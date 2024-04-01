First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,823 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Bensler LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 21,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $133.81 and a one year high of $192.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.17.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

