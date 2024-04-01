WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

WHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

