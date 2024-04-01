Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Update

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 29th total of 72,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Yunji by 272.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 815,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 596,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Yunji by 47.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 63,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Yunji during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of YJ stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. Yunji has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Yunji ( NASDAQ:YJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%.

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

