Citigroup Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $85.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Wayfair from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Wayfair alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Wayfair

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE:W opened at $67.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 3.27.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $381,791.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,910,358.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $286,422.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,643.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $381,791.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,910,358.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,300 shares of company stock worth $4,591,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Wayfair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.