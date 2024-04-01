New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) PT Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
