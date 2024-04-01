New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) PT Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDU stock opened at $86.82 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.50.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

