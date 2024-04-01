Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELBFree Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Xcel Brands news, Director Mark Disanto bought 146,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at $763,270.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 148,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

