Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Brands

In other Xcel Brands news, Director Mark Disanto bought 146,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at $763,270.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 148,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

