DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) PT Raised to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DNOW. StockNews.com cut shares of DNOW from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of DNOW opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.48. DNOW has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.83 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DNOW will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNOW

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 101.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 227,810 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW in the third quarter worth approximately $709,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 123.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 808,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 447,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 87.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 56,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DNOW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

