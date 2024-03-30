Brokerages Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Target Price at $18.42

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th.

In related news, CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,022.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other ALX Oncology news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jason Lettmann bought 4,400 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,022.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 50.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 14.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

