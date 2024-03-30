Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.76.

URG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.70 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $450.61 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,631,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 64,103 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 297,558 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 909.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 198,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,384,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 669,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

(Get Free Report

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.