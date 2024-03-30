Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance
CLDX opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.52.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.19. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,054.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.
About Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.
Read More
