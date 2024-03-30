Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

CLDX opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.19. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,054.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

