China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

CJJD stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

