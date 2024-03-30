Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) & Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Head to Head Comparison

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Americold Realty Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $31.13, suggesting a potential upside of 24.90%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.16%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Americold Realty Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust -12.58% -8.81% -4.08% Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Americold Realty Trust pays out -72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $2.67 billion 2.65 -$336.21 million ($1.21) -20.59 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.02 9.43

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust beats Americold Realty Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S. Our goal is to deliver strong total returns to our unitholders through secure distributions as well as growth in net asset value and cash flow per unit underpinned by our high-quality portfolio and an investment grade balance sheet. Our REIT Units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the trading symbol DIR.UN.

