Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

