ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $63.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.30. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

