Reviewing Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -64.56% -53.99% Moderna -68.84% -10.23% -7.70%

Risk & Volatility

Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Moderna has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

12.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Moderna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and Moderna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Moderna 2 9 5 0 2.19

Cardiol Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.75%. Moderna has a consensus price target of $129.82, suggesting a potential upside of 21.83%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than Moderna.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Moderna’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 2,056.46 -$23.79 million ($0.33) -5.48 Moderna $6.85 billion 5.96 -$4.71 billion ($12.41) -8.59

Cardiol Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiol Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines. The company also offers systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics; cancer vaccines, such as personalized cancer, KRAS, and checkpoint vaccines; intratumoral immuno-oncology products; rare disease intracellular therapeutics; and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics. It has strategic alliances and collaborations with AstraZeneca; Merck & Co., Inc; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited; Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.; Metagenomi, Inc.; Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Institute for Life Changing Medicines; and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.