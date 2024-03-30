Evercore ISI Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,235.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $1,200.00 to $1,235.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,085.47.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,128.88 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $821.61 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,072.14 and its 200-day moving average is $989.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

