Brokerages Set Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Price Target at C$39.89

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.89.

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H

Hydro One Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE H opened at C$39.50 on Monday. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$32.79 and a 52 week high of C$41.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.9116659 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.