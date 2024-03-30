F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $185.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,751 shares of company stock worth $1,634,872 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 268,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of F5 by 133.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth $438,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 25.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $189.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.49. F5 has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $199.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile



F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

