Pinterest’s (PINS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.80.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.74, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $725,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,555,581 in the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

