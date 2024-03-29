Ark (ARK) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00001534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $192.03 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002020 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001568 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002856 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,820,790 coins and its circulating supply is 179,821,564 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

