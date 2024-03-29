The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.9% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.60. 4,108,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,391. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.76.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

