Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Dream Impact Trust Price Performance
DDHRF stock remained flat at $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13.
About Dream Impact Trust
