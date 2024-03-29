Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Increases By 321.1%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 321.1% from the February 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dunxin Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN DXF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 54,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,504. Dunxin Financial has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Get Dunxin Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dunxin Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of Dunxin Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.