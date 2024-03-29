Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 394 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,198,000 after buying an additional 97,303 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,569,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,700,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Shares of IDXX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $539.93. 290,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,320. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $548.25 and its 200-day moving average is $501.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

