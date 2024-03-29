Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,923,000 after acquiring an additional 144,612 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

