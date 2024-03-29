Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.93 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $8.93 million and $147.67 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.22 or 0.05058150 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00076884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00018378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00017920 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,696,762,004 coins and its circulating supply is 1,676,173,381 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

