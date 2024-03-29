Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $9.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 622.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,983 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $72.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

