Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Buys 105 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Chevron by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 581,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.60 and a 200-day moving average of $152.67. The company has a market cap of $292.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

